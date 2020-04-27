STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Loss of smell, taste in patients makes it worse’

The brain is also known to express this receptor.

Published: 27th April 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor takes a break from work at CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur have explored the neuroinvasive nature of the COVID-19 virus highlighting that loss of smell and taste of infected patients makes their entire central nervous system (CNS) and the underlying structures in the brain more prone to viral infection.

Dr. Surajit Ghosh and his team have pointed out that SARS-CoV-2 is known to interact ith a specific human receptor known as hACE2 (human angiotensin-converting enzyme-2) which also happens to be the entry point of the virus and has an almost ubiquitous presence in most human organs ranging from lung parenchyma to nasal mucosa. The brain is also known to express this receptor.

They have attributed the loss of smell or taste to the fact that nose and mouth both are very important entry points of the virus, which then may be slowly making its way to olfactory bulb using neurons of olfactory mucosa.

“The pathway of infection of SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on various organs is an important area that would also help with the future rational approaches for therapy. The neuro-invasive nature of the virus and its effects on the senses of smell and taste are thus interesting and useful areas of investigation,” said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secy, DST.

The publication highlights that activities like smoking could increase the chances of contracting COVID-19 infection, attributing this to the interactions and co-expression of the hACE2 receptor and the nicotinic receptor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Jodhpur Coronavirus COVID-19 central nervous system
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp