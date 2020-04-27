STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man seeks Uttar Pradesh Police help to bring wife home, she refuses

The wife who was stranded in her maternal home refused to return to her husband's home till the lockdown is lifted.

Published: 27th April 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

SAMBHAL: A newly married man from Sambhal sought police help in bringing back his wife from her maternal home in Amroha.

The wife who was stranded in her maternal home due to the lockdown, however, refused to return to her husband's home till the lockdown is lifted.

The police, however, respected the woman's views and asked the husband to wait till things return to normal.

According to reports, man had got married a few months ago and his wife had gone to visit her family just before the lockdown was announced.

When the man phoned his wife, she said that police would not allow them to cross the border of two districts and they would need the cops' approval.

The man tried to convince his wife assuring him that he would get a pass issued, but the woman refused, saying they may be in danger of getting infected by Covid-19, if they travel.

The man also urged his in-laws to convince their daughter but she remained adamant.

Finally, the man reached the local police station and narrated his story. He also said that his mother was unwell and wanted to see her daughter-in-law.

Superintendent of police, Yamuna Prasad, said this was not an isolated case.

"There are many people who are stranded in other districts and are approaching us for permission to bring their families home. Since it is a complete lockdown, no such permission can be given till we get orders from the government."

The nodal Corona officer, Dr Neeraj Sharma, said that those stranded in other districts will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the district. Suspected Covid cases will be put under quarantine, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus Uttar Pradesh lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp