Masks, social distancing may stay for two years: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, here on Monday, urged people to get acquainted with the social distancing norms and masks and said they could remain in place for nearly two years.

"People should start getting used to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This may go on for two years," Sawant said.

At present, Goa doesn't have a single active Covid-19 case.

Sawant said he favoured continuance of lockdown of borders for inter-state travel as cases of Covid-19 in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra were on the rise.

"We are not allowing people into Goa from outside. We are worried about Covid-19 positive persons coming in. In our neighbouring states, there is a continuous rise in cases," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said economic activities, as permitted by the central government guidelines, had been permitted in the state.