STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Masks, social distancing may stay for two years: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant urged people to get acquainted with the social distancing norms and masks and said they could remain in place for nearly two years.

Published: 27th April 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, here on Monday, urged people to get acquainted with the social distancing norms and masks and said they could remain in place for nearly two years.

"People should start getting used to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This may go on for two years," Sawant said.

At present, Goa doesn't have a single active Covid-19 case.

Sawant said he favoured continuance of lockdown of borders for inter-state travel as cases of Covid-19 in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra were on the rise.

"We are not allowing people into Goa from outside. We are worried about Covid-19 positive persons coming in. In our neighbouring states, there is a continuous rise in cases," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said economic activities, as permitted by the central government guidelines, had been permitted in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa CM social distancing masks
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp