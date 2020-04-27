STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA files charge sheet against three accused in Kozhikode Maoist case

The accused have been charged under IPC Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency(NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against three accused in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist case. The charge sheet was filed against 20-year-old Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal (24) arrested in connection with the case and absconding accused, CP Usman (40).

They have been charged under IPC Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was originally registered on November 1, 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station, Kozhikode after the duo were arrested with documents and propaganda material allegedly supporting CPI (Maoist), while they were conducting a meeting with Usman, who managed to escape.

The case was re-registered by the NIA Kochi unit later. The NIA said investigation has established that "the arrested accused and the absconding accused are members of the proscribed terrorist organization, CPI (Maoist) and that they had conducted secret meetings as well as committed certain unlawful activities for furthering the terrorist cause of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala". It said that further investigation is still on in the case.

Thwaha and Allan were students of journalism and law respectively and the CPM's branch committee members in Kozhikode district. The state's ruling CPM had come under attack from the Congress-led United Democratic Front as well as Left leaning activists for their arrests under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The case was taken over by the NIA, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking to hand over the probe to the local police, saying the investigation was going in the right direction.

The CPM in Kerala in February expelled Allan and Thwaha from the party for their alleged Maoist links. The party alleged that they used to "work with the CPI(M) and the Maoists simultaneously. The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala had met their parents after the Chief Minister disowned them for their alleged Maoist activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode Maoist case NIA NIA chargesheet CPM Maoist links
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp