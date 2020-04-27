Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir's Uri sector
The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and heavy firearms in Silikote, Churunda and Tilawari areas of Uri sector in Baramulla district.
SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday.
The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and heavy firearms in Silikote, Churunda and Tilawari areas of Uri sector in Baramulla district, they said. There were no reports of any casualties so far, the officials said.