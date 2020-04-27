STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Petition has political colour': Supreme Court junks plea seeking mass testing for COVID-19

The petitioners had moved the court expressing grave concerns on the strategy deployed by the Centre to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking direction to the Centre to conduct en masse door to door testing for COVID-19 and challenging the validity of PM CARES fund, and termed it having "political colour."

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai expressed discontent on the petition and asked the advocate Shashwat Anand to withdraw the petition or the court will impose fine on it. "The petition has political colour. Either you withdraw it or we will slap fine", said Justice Ramana.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The petitioners had moved the court expressing grave concerns on the strategy deployed by the Centre to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. The petition argued that India is lagging behind in testing, and cited Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) status report on April 7, 2020. The petitioners contended Centre is conducting merely 82 tests per million people across the country.

The petition said the most worrying is that the reported confirmed COVID-19 cases, for sure, could be a gross underestimate as the testing rate in India is amongst the lowest in the world. The petitioners argued the spike in the number of corona infected cases within a matter of days, shows that it may only be the tip of the iceberg.

ALSO READ: Fighting COVID-19 with UV disinfection trolleys

The petition suggested that instead of looking to curb community transmission, emphasis should be laid on managing and treating the virus, and for this, the first step would be mass testing.

"India's response to fighting this pandemic is basal. It is primarily focused on curbing community transmission, rather than managing, identifying and treating the virus infection following the mass tests which is, to put it differently, evinced by the lack of enough and mass house-to-house tests as proportional to the humongous and densely packed population of India", said the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coroavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp