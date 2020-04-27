STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation; Pinarayi gives it a miss

This is Modi's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he discussed coronavirus situation and steps taken --both by the Centre and the states-- to contain the pandemic.

Published: 27th April 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 01:35 PM

PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has been under a lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, amid indications that the interaction would also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

He extended the lockdown till May 3 on April 14, the last day of the initial three week shutdown.

Among those present at the virtual meet, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry.

The chief ministers who attended the meeting included Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), E K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conard Sangma (Meghalaya) Trivendram Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh).

The prime minister was wearing a white 'gamcha' (Indian stole for men) with green border.

He has been using 'gamcha' to cover his face during such meets.

Sources in the government had on Sunday indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the prime ministers and chief ministers could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said Modi and the chief ministers will be discussing aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the prime minister said the country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war) and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions.

His note of caution came amidst gradual exemptions being granted by the Centre and states to revive economic activities.

"I urge you not to get overconfident.You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now.

Never make such a mistake.

The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," Modi said while referring to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (disaster strikes when you lower your concentration).

The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual exemptions to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people as some states want further relaxation in areas which have seen few or no coronavirus cases.

IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp