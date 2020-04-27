Portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri open with online darshan

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham were opened on Monday according to a pre-decided schedule.

Jagmohan Uniyal, a member of team of the priests who performed rituals said, "Devotees can avail online darshan starting from today. Rituals were organized in presence of priests with necessary precautions."

Last week, after Char Dham Priests body registered protest against changing of the dates of opening of portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath, the Char Dham Devsthanam Board rolled back the decision.

Now, the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will be opening on April 29 and May 15 respectively.

The change in the dates was announced last week by state tourism department stating that the dates have been shifted to May 14, 15. Portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines will open on April 26 as scheduled as earlier.

The state government has already decided to go for online darshan and not allow pilgrims to visit the four Char Dham shrines.