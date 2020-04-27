STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven more die of coronavirus in Rajasthan as positive cases climb to 2,185

The worst-hit Jaipur district alone accounts for 21 coronavirus deaths of the 41 deceased patients.

A deserted view of curfew imposed area during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19, in Ajmer

By PTI

JAIPUR: Seven more people succumbed to coronavirus in Rajasthan, which reported 102 fresh cases, pushing the infection count in the state to 2,185 on Sunday, an official said.

With the new fatalities, the death count in the state has risen to 41. The worst-hit Jaipur district alone accounts for 21 coronavirus deaths. "Seven coronavirus positive patients died on Sunday. As many as 102 fresh cases were reported in the state, including 38 in Jodhpur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Besides Jodhpur, 20 cases were reported from Nagaur, 16 from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, nine from Kota, two from Dholpur and one each from Sikar, Banswara, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

Singh said till now, the state has recorded 2,185 cases. So far, 629 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 263 have been discharged from hospitals, he added. Jaipur has the maximum 808 coronavirus positive cases in the state followed by Jodhpur (364).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to the Army's health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.

Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

