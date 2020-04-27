Spitting in public places to attract Rs 1000 fine in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On the lines of Mumbai and Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday banned spitting in public places to contain further spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government decided to slap a penalty of Rs 1000 on those who are found violating the ban by spitting in public places.

The order in this respect was issued by the Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Department Sanjay Dube.

As per the order, the COVID-19 has been notified as infectious disease, which spreads rapidly through sneezing, coughing and spitting. Owing to it, wearing face mask has been made mandatory for the people in the state. Now in exercise of the powers vested to the state government u/s 418-A and 426-A of Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palika Nigam Act 1956 and u/s 346 of MP Nagar Palika Act 1961, spitting in public places has been banned in entire state.

Anyone henceforth caught spitting in public places will be fined with Rs 1000. The commissioners/chief municipal officers of urban local bodies will be authorised to slap the penalty in their areas of jurisdiction.

Importantly, the state government has already banned sale of gutkha and paan masala till further orders to contain the pandemic.

Till date, Madhya Pradesh has reported 2165 positive cases of COVID-19 and 110 deaths. Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 75 new cases and seven deaths. Out of the seven deaths, three were reported in COVID-19 hotspot Indore and three deaths in the second COVID-19 hotspot Bhopal, while one death was reported in Mandsaur.

As of now, Indore has reported 1207 positive cases and 60 deaths, while Bhopal has reported 428 positive cases and 12 deaths.

Out of the 2165 positive cases in the state, 1644 are stated stable and 54 stated critical. As many as 357 patients have been discharged from hospitals after becoming negative for the deadly viral infection.