Two more COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, total tally 50

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two more Covid-19 positive cases surfaced on Monday including a nurse from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

Another positive case was of a 28-year-old mother who delivered a baby 3-days ago in Doon Medical College, Dehradun.

Bapu Nagar locality in Rishikesh and Azad Nagar colony in Dehradun have been sealed after the two were found positive for the fatal virus.

People who came in contact with both the confirmed cases have been issued instructions to quarantine themselves at their homes.

Earlier, on April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward.

More than 200 have come forward till date and have requested medical help.

Till date, total of 23 patients of Covid-19 have recovered and were discharged after their reports for the deadly infection was found negative.