Udit Raj's tweet claiming COVID-19 test kits being sold at Rs 4,500 is fake news: ICMR

ICMR replied to the Congress leader on the social networking site that the price range for the testing kits lies between Rs 528-1150.

Published: 27th April 2020 04:40 PM

Congress leader Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo | Udit Raj Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday rejected a tweet by Congress leader Udit Raj that coronavirus test kits are being sold at Rs 4,500 and shared the duly prescribed prices for the kits.

Congress leader Udit Raj had shared on Twitter a message circulating on social media that "17 companies were ready to sell the coronavirus test kits for Rs 500 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a Gujarat-based company the contract for selling kits for Rs 4,500".

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

ICMR replied to the Congress leader on the social networking site that the price range for the testing kits lies between Rs 528-1150.

"This is Fake News. The price range approved by ICMR is Rs740-1150 for RT-PCR and Rs528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR," it tweeted.

Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

