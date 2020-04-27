Will help my people stranded in different parts of India to return soon: Mamata Banerjee

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state government will "initiate" every possible help to people of the state stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home.

"GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times," Banerjee tweeted.

The Chief Minister said that all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon.

"I am personally overseeing this & we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started & all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon," she tweeted.

Earlier, several state governments including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have sent buses to Kota to bring back students of their respective states due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.