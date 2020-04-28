STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aurangabad COVID-19 cases double in 24 hours, city tally at 105

The number of COVID-19 patients in the city, which was 53 on Monday evening, soared to 105 by Tuesday evening, they said here.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Statue of a boy with a mask 'Stay Home' inside a theme based junction. (Photo| EPS/ RVK Rao)

Statue of a boy with a mask 'Stay Home' inside a theme based junction. (Photo| EPS/ RVK Rao)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra saw a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with the figure nearly doubling and crossing the 100-mark in just 24 hours on Tuesday, officials told.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the city, which was 53 on Monday evening, soared to 105 by Tuesday evening, they said here.

The adjoining Hingoli district also saw detection of two fresh cases, one of them a minor boy, taking the tally to 14, the officials told.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey tweeted about the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"We are (now) testing more suspects than earlier period.

Capacity of AMC (Aurangabad Municipal Corporation) to trace contacts (of COVID-19 patients) has also significantly gone up," he said.

In Hingoli, a minor boy, who had returned from Mumbai and was subsequently quarantined at a facility in the district, tested positive on Tuesday, local surveillance officer Dr Ganesh Jogdand said.

The boy hails from Sengaon tehsil of Hingoli district, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aurangabad Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp