STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP helping loan defaulters, govt must respond: Congress

The Congress said the "Jan-Dhan Gaban Yojna cannot go without the knowledge of the top echelon of the government, including the Prime Minister".

Published: 28th April 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the government for writing off loans of top fifty wilful defaulters to the tune of Rs 68,607 crore, saying the government and the Finance Minister should come clean on it. The Congress charged the BJP with helping the defaulters.

"Till April 24, Rs 68,607 crore have been written off by the government. The Prime Minister can not evade this question by keeping silent," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress said Rahul Gandhi had asked this question in Parliament, but the government did not respond. "But now an RTI has revealed the magnitude of the waiver," he said.

"As much as Rs 8,048 crore have been written off of Mahul Choksi and Nirav Modi. Another diamond merchant Jatin Mehta's Rs 6,048 crore too have been written off, and so is the case with Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya. Similar is the case with the relations of these defaulters," said Surjewala.

The Congress said the "Jan-Dhan Gaban Yojna cannot go without the knowledge of the top echelon of the government, including the Prime Minister".

The party said such write-offs have come to light at a time when the government is freezing Dearness Allowance of the Central government employees and the Army personnel.

The Congress alleged that in the last 5.5 years, the government has written off Rs 5.10 lakh crore of the default money till september 2019. "Now this amount has gone up to Rs 6.66 lakh crore".

The Congress has said the government is not willing to give an economic package of Rs 1 lakh crore to the states during the pandemic.

"Will the government take any action against wilful defaulters still in the country?" asked the party Social media handle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP loan defaulters congress Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp