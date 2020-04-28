Bring out truth in sadhus murder in Bulandshahr: Priyanka Gandhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for deteriorating law and order situation, rise of crime and murder of two saints in Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

She said, "Today in Bulandshahr, two sadhus were murdered while they were sleeping. The truth must come out after investigation in this heinous crime and at this stage no body should politicize this issue."

"In UP before April 15, about 100 people have been murdered. Three days back in Etah, five of a Pachauri family have been killed so mysteriously that no body knew what has happened," she added.

अप्रैल के पहले 15 दिनों में ही उप्र में सौ लोगों की हत्या हो गई। तीन दिन पहले एटा में पचौरी परिवार के 5 लोगों के शव संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में पाए गए। कोई नहीं जानता उनके साथ क्या हुआ।



आज बुलंदशहर में एक मंदिर में सो रहे दो साधुओं को बेरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया।..



1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 28, 2020

She urged the UP government for thorough and fair investigation to bring out the truth behind the murders as it is the state government's responsibility.

Two sadhus were found murdered inside a Shiva temple at Pagona village of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The murder came to light when people reached the temple on Tuesday morning and saw the blood-soaked bodies. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jagandas (55), and Sevadas (35).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the district officials to reach the site of crime and inform him of the investigations. He has also ordered strict action against the accused.