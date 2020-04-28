COVID-19: Cases in Gujarat increase by 226 to 3,774; 19 deaths reported in Ahmedabad

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Tuesday reported 226 new coronavirus positive cases, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 164, taking the total number of the affected people in the state to 3,774, a Health department official said.

At 19, Ahmedabad reported its highest single-day fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the overall death toll in the state to 181, the official said. Vadodara and Surat reported 15 and 14 coronavirus positive cases, respectively.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat now stands at 2,543, 570, and 255, respectively. These three districts account for nearly 90 per cent of the total coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat. "All 19 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad. 15 of the deceased were suffering from comorbid conditions," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

She said that at 2,543 cases and 128 deaths, Ahmedabad tops the chart in the state, followed by Surat (570 cases) and Vadodara (255 cases). Ravi said that other districts that have reported new cases are: Anand (9), Bhavnagar (1), Bharuch (2), Botad (6), Gandhinagar (6), and Rajkot (9).

A total of 40 people in the state were discharged after recovering from COVID-19, takng their total number to 434 so far. 29 of the new recoveries are from Ahmedabad. Among those who have recovered from the coronavirus infection is a 90-year-old man from Bhavnagar who was undergoing treatment at hospital since April 5 and was on oxygen support, Ravi said.

Another patient included a woman from Kutch who remained hospitalised for nearly 36 days and tested positive for coronavirus repeatedly for ten times before finally testing negative, she said.

Ravi said two coronavirus positive women gave birth on Tuesday in Rajkot and Bhavnagar. "Though the babies have tested negative for coronavirus, their mothers will have to take extra care while feeding them," she said.

ALSO READ| Gujarat: Man thrashes wife, injures spine after losing virtual game amid COVID-19 lockdown

A total of 2,526 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, Ravi said, adding that a total of 56,101 samples have been tested so far. Coronavirus cases are reported from 30 of total 33 districts in Gujarat.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara,districts of Anand (60), Rajkot (55), Bhavnagar (41), Bharuch (31), and Gandhinagar (36) have reported cases in double digits among others. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,774, new cases 226, deaths 181, discharged 434, active cases 3,159 and people tested so far 56,101.