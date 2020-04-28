COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh climb to 2,043; 57 fresh cases

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the 2,000-mark, with 57 fresh cases reported in the state, officials said.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 31, while 400 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, they said.

"The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,043. These cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state," Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The count of active cases in the state is 1,612, he said.