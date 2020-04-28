COVID-19 patients doubling rate in Pune is higher than Maharashtra's average

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The coronavirus positive patients have been doubling within seven days in Pune against the national average of nine days.

According to Maharashtra’s health department data, in 23 swab testing, one person is detected as coronavirus infected at the national level while in Pune, it has been one patient in nine tested.

After Mumbai, Pune is the major hotpot.

In Pune, a total of 969 coronavirus positive patients are detected with 74 deaths. After Mumbai, Pune is the major hotspot. The mortality rate of Covid 19 positive patients in Pune is 6.5 per cent while Maharashtra’s average is 4.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent in India. Pune is getting the majority of the patients from the age group 20 to 70 years old.

According to the Pune health officer, they have visited 6.36 lakh household for health screening. “This is house to house visit, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) screened 21 lakh, people, where they detected 1052 suspected patients and 12 turned out corona virus-positive patients,” stated in the PMC’s daily report.

The centre government team had visited the Pune recently and asked to implement the lockdown stringently to contain the spreading of coronavirus.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister also conducted the series of meeting with the PMC officials and told to expedite the screening and identifying the hotspots within the city. Pawar also deputed additional three senior IAS level officers to bring the Pune from the red zone to orange and subsequently in the green zone.