STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 patients doubling rate in Pune is higher than Maharashtra's average

According to Maharashtra’s health department data, in 23 swab testing, one person is detected as coronavirus infected at the national level while in Pune, it has been one patient in nine tested.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The coronavirus positive patients have been doubling within seven days in Pune against the national average of nine days.

According to Maharashtra’s health department data, in 23 swab testing, one person is detected as coronavirus infected at the national level while in Pune, it has been one patient in nine tested.

After Mumbai, Pune is the major hotpot.

In Pune, a total of 969 coronavirus positive patients are detected with 74 deaths. After Mumbai, Pune is the major hotspot. The mortality rate of Covid 19 positive patients in Pune is 6.5 per cent while Maharashtra’s average is 4.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent in India. Pune is getting the majority of the patients from the age group 20 to 70 years old.

According to the Pune health officer, they have visited 6.36 lakh household for health screening. “This is house to house visit, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) screened 21 lakh, people, where they detected 1052 suspected patients and 12 turned out corona virus-positive patients,” stated in the PMC’s daily report.

The centre government team had visited the Pune recently and asked to implement the lockdown stringently to contain the spreading of coronavirus.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister also conducted the series of meeting with the PMC officials and told to expedite the screening and identifying the hotspots within the city. Pawar also deputed additional three senior IAS level officers to bring the Pune from the red zone to orange and subsequently in the green zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Covid-19 COVID
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp