Fire at adhesive factory in Greater Noida; none hurt

No person was harmed in the fire but raw materials stored at the unit were gutted, according to the police.

Published: 28th April 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 01:54 PM

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A fire ripped through a factory that manufactures adhesives in Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident which was reported around 7.45 am at the Hindustan Adhesive Limited factory near Achcheja village, under Badalpur police station limits, they said.

"The Fire department was immediately alerted and 14 fire tenders rushed to the site which were able to douse the flames eventually and take control of the situation," the local police station head said.

"The fire got triggered from a store room inside the factory and then spread all over," the official said.

No person was harmed in the fire but raw materials stored at the unit were gutted, according to the police.

Senior officials of the Fire and the police departments were at the spot and other details were being assessed, the official added.

