STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ganga water quality improves, thanks to COVID-19 lockdown across India

The reduction in Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) concentration was relatively less due to continuous discharge of domestic wastewater.

Published: 28th April 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly 2,400 MLD effluent gets discharged untreated daily in Ganga in normal times. (File Photo)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lockdown seems to have done what three decades of Ganga Cleaning Project could not do — improving quality of Ganga water.

An analysis of quality of water in Ganga and its tributaries revealed overall improvement especially with regard to increased Dissolved Oxygen (DO) and reduced nitrate concentration.

A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report attributed the drop in pollution to reduced release of industrial waste and reduced discharges/dumping of wastes from various non-point sources in the river stream.

The reduction in Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) concentration was relatively less due to continuous discharge of domestic wastewater.

A comparative assessment of pollution levels during pre-lockdown and lockdown periods was made through analysis of data generated from 36 Real-Time Water Quality Motoring Systems.

During the first week of the lockdown period, DO concentration decreased slightly almost in all monitoring locations, due to heavy rain leading to increase in suspended solids, organic load and turbidity.

However, in the second, third and fourth week, the DO levels show marginal increment in most stations except in a few stations where it was even up to saturation values.

With regard to nine tributaries of the Ganga, the DO concentration increased during the lockdown period. Initially, the improvement was marginal due to heavy rains, but the substantial increase was noted from the second week onwards reaching saturation value at various locations.

Domestic wastewater from 97 towns and industrial effluent dump estimated 3,500 MLD of sewage, out of which 1,100 MLD is treated and remaining 2,400 MLD gets discharged untreated. 

Industrial effluent is estimated to be about 300 MLD, which is about 9 per cent of total wastewater being discharged every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Ganga River Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp