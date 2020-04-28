STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana govt should tell people how COVID fund money is being spent: Kumari Selja

The ML Khattar government had set up the Fund last month to mitigate the hardship of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 28th April 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Congress on Tuesday demanded that the BJP-JJP government in the state ensure transparency in utilisation of money donated to the Haryana COVID Relief Fund.

Congressmen including party's Rajya Sabha MP from the state Deepender Singh Hooda and many party leaders in their individual capacity have made contributions towards the Fund, Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja said.

"The Haryana government keeps appealing to people including government employees to make donations for the Haryana COVID Relief Fund and people have been making liberal donations. The government must make things transparent and tell the public where and how this money is being used so that more people are encouraged to donate," she told reporters through video conference.

The ML Khattar government had set up the Fund last month to mitigate the hardship of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The chief minister had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 lakh from his personal savings to the fund.

On the state government's move to freeze recruitments, she said Haryana already has a very high unemployment rate and the unemployed youth will feel further frustrated.

The ruling dispensation, she said, should declare a moratorium on expenditure incurred on maintaining posts held by Chairmen and members of State Public Service Commission and State's Staff Selection Commission.

"When the Chief Minister has said that no new recruitment in the state will be carried out for one year citing the present crisis situation, they can also save money by declaring moratorium on expenditure made on maintaining the posts held by Chairmen and members of the recruitment bodies in the state," she said.

Selja said posts of Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations too, on whom hefty sums are incurred, can be dissolved to save money.

Raising issues concerning farmers, she claimed that the Haryana government had said that within 24 hours payment will be made to peasants after their crop is procured.

"But now one week has passed neither any farmer nor Arhitiyas or commission agents have got any payment. Not even a single rupee has been credited in anyone's account," she said.

Selja said that Food Corporation of India has asked the state government to make direct payment to farmers, "but government had earlier said they will pay the farmers through Arhitiyas. The government must clarify its position".

Noting that small and medium enterprises have been hit hard due to the current crisis, she demanded that the government waive their fixed monthly power charges.

Selja also demanded that water and power charges of poor sections of society should be waived for the time being in view of the present situation while middle class too should be given relief by waiving the house tax.

To a question, Selja said, "As principal opposition party, whether it is poor people, issue of migrant labourers or farmers, there are a lot of shortcomings which we keep highlighting and giving suggestions. Our purpose at this stage is not to criticize, but to highlight problems faced by various sections. We just hope that the government should take note of these and respond in a positive way," she said.

With Haryana doing better on many parameters including recovery rate with regards to COVID-19, Selja said, "It is too early to start patting ourselves on the back, by that I do not mean government, but I mean all of us. This is kind of situation about which no one knows how it will unfold. As far as lockdown is concerned, that was the best option".

"But all of us need to be extremely cautious, let us not start patting ourselves on back and we should keep planning ahead," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID Relief Fund Haryana Congress Kumari Selja Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp