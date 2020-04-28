STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If your neighbour is partying, call police: Chandigarh Administration

If your neighbour is partying or socialising by inviting guests amid lockdown, just report to the police, Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida said on Tuesday.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop vehicles in Chandigarh during complete lockdown.(Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a desperate effort to contain the further spread of coronavirus in Chandigarh, the Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator Manoj Parida has now requested the residents to immediately report to the Chandigarh Administration if anyone holds parties or social gatherings in their neighbourhood.

Parida tweeted, "Now I appeal to residents to report against neighbours if they are holding parties/social gatherings /get-togethers, in violation of curfew. Just call 112 or send a video clip as evidence. This seems to be the only way to deal with these enemies of society.’’

As the total number of cases, today touched 50 in the city.  The five new cases include two women, who are in their late twenties as all these nine positive cases have been reported from Sector 30-B that was recently sealed by the administration.

This move by the administration comes in the wake of a coronavirus positive case of a 30-year old employee of Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH) who hosted a party at his house in Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 on April 17 which was attended by 123 people and thus many people got infected.

On Saturday the Chandigarh Police registered a case against this GMCH employee on charges of disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and malignant act likely to spread infectious disease dangerous to life. The case was registered after Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore who is also Administrator of Chandigarh directed Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Baniwal to initiate criminal proceedings against him for violating curfew orders and not observing social distance norms.

Already Bapu Dham Colony has been declared an 'affected pocket’ with movement prohibited as there is only just one entry and exit point and police have been deployed. Only authorised essential service providers wearing protective gear with valid ID and passed are allowed to go inside the colony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown coronavirus Chandigarh Police party
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp