If your neighbour is partying, call police: Chandigarh Administration

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a desperate effort to contain the further spread of coronavirus in Chandigarh, the Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator Manoj Parida has now requested the residents to immediately report to the Chandigarh Administration if anyone holds parties or social gatherings in their neighbourhood.

Parida tweeted, "Now I appeal to residents to report against neighbours if they are holding parties/social gatherings /get-togethers, in violation of curfew. Just call 112 or send a video clip as evidence. This seems to be the only way to deal with these enemies of society.’’

As the total number of cases, today touched 50 in the city. The five new cases include two women, who are in their late twenties as all these nine positive cases have been reported from Sector 30-B that was recently sealed by the administration.

This move by the administration comes in the wake of a coronavirus positive case of a 30-year old employee of Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH) who hosted a party at his house in Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 on April 17 which was attended by 123 people and thus many people got infected.

On Saturday the Chandigarh Police registered a case against this GMCH employee on charges of disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and malignant act likely to spread infectious disease dangerous to life. The case was registered after Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore who is also Administrator of Chandigarh directed Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Baniwal to initiate criminal proceedings against him for violating curfew orders and not observing social distance norms.

Already Bapu Dham Colony has been declared an 'affected pocket’ with movement prohibited as there is only just one entry and exit point and police have been deployed. Only authorised essential service providers wearing protective gear with valid ID and passed are allowed to go inside the colony.