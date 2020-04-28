STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indigenous COVID-19 testing kits will be available in May: Health Minister

There are 21,632 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 934 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.

Published: 28th April 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the country will be able to produce indigenous coronavirus-testing kits by May.

"We will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits in India by May. All processes are in advanced stage and production will start after getting approval from ICMR. It will help us in meeting our target of one lakh tests per day by May 31," the Union Health Minister said.

Earlier, Dr Harsh Vardhan held a review meeting via video conference with the Delhi LG, Delhi Health Minister, MCD Commissioners, DMs and DCPs of all districts of Delhi and Central/State and District surveillance officers and heads of government hospitals.

A total of 29,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 6,869 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App.
