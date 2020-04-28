STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into spate of killings in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that 100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April and demanded a thorough probe in the cases as well as into the "merciless" killing of two priests in Bulandshahr.

It is the duty of the government to ascertain the truth behind these murders, which should not be politicised, she said.

"100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April. Three days ago, bodies of five members of the Pachouri family in Etah were found under mysterious circumstances. No one know what happened to them," she said in tweets in Hindi.

"Today, two sadhus sleeping in a temple in Bulandshahr have been killed mercilessly. There should be a thorough probe into s

One held after two priests found murdered at Bulandshahr templeuch heinous crimes and no one should politicise these incidents at such a time," she said.

ALSO READ: One held after two priests found murdered at Bulandshahr temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report.

The Congress leader said it was the responsibility of the UP government to bring out the truth.

"The truth should be brought out before the entire state after holding an impartial probe. This is the responsibility of the government," she said.

Uttar Pradesh priests killing Uttar Pradesh priests Bulandshahr priests killing Priyanka Gandhi
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

