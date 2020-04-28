STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot demands strong steps from Modi for economic revival

Gehlot revealed that he has forwarded a 15-point list of demands to PM Modi to cope with the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants the Centre to provide a national package of Rs 20 lakh crores to revive the economy though the Centre has allocated only a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package. Gehlot added that in Japan, Germany, USA and UK the relief package has been 12-15 percent of the GDP. Gehlot also mentioned about 15 suggestions that he has sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After a video conference with PM Modi on Monday to discuss the situation created by the coronavirus crisis in the country, Gehlot asserted :‘‘Our country and all state governments have suffered huge losses due to coronavirus pandemic and our revenue has dropped by 80 to 90 per cent. Our industry, trade and real estate sectors will need huge relief. We need to open the lockdown in a phased manner to restart economic activity or else people will die of hunger even if they escape corona.’’

Chief Minister Gehlot also said that PM Modi sought suggestions in writing from the chief ministers who did not get the chance to speak during the video conference interaction. Gehlot revealed that he has forwarded a 15-point list of demands to PM Modi to cope with the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. These include a grant of Rs 1 lakh crore to the state and a 60% Wage and Means Advance from RBI which should be interest-free.

Gehlot wants a 6-month interest-free moratorium on payment of loan instalments and the principal amount of loan taken by the state government, its boards, corporations or companies (including Power Companies) from the Union Government and its various institutions. The allocation of loans to states should be increased from 3 to 5 per cent. In addition, the Rajasthan CM wants the monthly allocation of foodgrains for the state to be increased to 30 thousand metric tonnes in consonance with current population estimates

CM Gehlot wants states to be given Rs 1 lakh crore grant. The basis to give grant could be based on population or the impact of COVID-19 pandemic or the standards prescribed by the GST Council or the Interstate Council. Gehlot has also suggested that the GST compensation period should be increased to 10 years from the existing five.

To combat the corona crisis, Gehlot also wants Centre to go for centralised purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, masks, testing kits, ventilators etc. of international quality standards and make these available to the states.

To help farmers, Gehlot says that there should be 50 per cent procurement of agriculture crops on MSP instead of 25 per cent. He also wants the Centre to provide a big economic stimulus package to bail out the trade and industry sector. In addition, Gehlot has demanded that fiscal expenditure should be encouraged to bail out the economy. For this, the Union Government should immediately release the first installment of its share of the centrally sponsored schemes and the process of releasing the amount should also be simplified.

Moreover, the Rajasthan CM wants the Centre to come out with a scheme for payment of salaries to workers by the MSMEs that are not in a position to pay the salaries and wages to their labourers by bailing out employers. Gehlot has also has demanded that there should be a national plan for the return of migrants in a phased manner using special transport. Finally, he wants that the Centre should give freedom to states for restoring economic and industrial activities instead of having uniform national regulations.

While Gehlot has clearly spelt out a detailed list of demands/suggestions, it will be interesting to see how many are accepted/implemented by the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp