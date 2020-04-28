STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supriya Sule urges Centre, Maharashtra govt to ease lockdown in phased manner

She suggested the authorities concerned that providing ration kits to the needy is a better option than supplying them cooked meals.

Published: 28th April 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Supriya Sule

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule (File |PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday urged the Centre and the Maharashtra government to initiate together the process of ease the lockdown in a phased manner in areas which are not or less affected by COVID-19, to bring the economy back on track.

Sule, the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, also said that it is her personal opinion and such a decision should not be taken in a hurry, but by adhering to social distancing norms with military-like discipline.

The current nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, will be in force till May 3.

"To restrict the movement of people is the easy part of the job. The Centre should give some guidelines on how to unlock," Sule said in her address via Facebook.

"The Centre and the state should start together the process of unlocking in phased manner to bring the economy back on track slowly. You (people) have to work as well as remain safe," she said.

Shopkeepers, industries, small and big businesses have been hit by the lockdown, the NCP leader said, and called for finding a way out to overcome the present situation.

"It is my personal opinion that unlocking begins slowly. Not for entertainment, but to bring the economy back on track by adhering to rules, norms, she said. The country needs us to work. Our problems cannot be addressed if we were to sit inside our homes being afraid (of the situation)," she said.

Sule said some countries and states witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases after the lockdown imposed there was lifted, and Maharashtra must not let such a situation arise when it is unlocked.

"Therefore, we must follow the unlocking plan Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray), Dada (Sule's cousin and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar) will give us with absolute discipline, like military discipline, she added.

The NCP leader urged people to observe the current lockdown strictly as a disciplined approach only will help unlock the state sooner.

Without naming any opposition party, Sule hit out at them for targeting the government at a time when it is engaged in the fight against coronavirus, and asked them to refrain from playing politics in the face of the common threat.

"Like the chief minister says, we should remain focussed. Let's not divert attention. Let those who want to criticise, criticise, she said. Sule also cautioned people against circulating rumours/fake news on social media.

She suggested the authorities concerned that providing ration kits to the needy is a better option than supplying them cooked meals.

Sule also asked students to use the lockdown period for studying ahead of their examinations, which have been postponed due to the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supriya Sule India under lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp