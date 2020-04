Two more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, cases tally climb to 663

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Tuesday reported 28 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 663, while the number of fatalities rose to 22 in the state with two new deaths, an official said.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that in the last 24 hours, 28 new coronavirus cases have been reported, while 10 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection. The total number of active cases in West Bengal as on Tuesday evening is 522, while 119 people recovered from the infection, Sinha said.

The senior bureaucrat said that at least 1,180 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours and a total of 13,223 tests conducted in the state so far. As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 663, while the Union Health Ministry website has put the figure at 697.