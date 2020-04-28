STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, cases tally climb to 663

The total number of active cases in West Bengal as on Tuesday evening is 522, while 119 people recovered from the infection.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmacy shop workers wear full protective gear suits during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata

Pharmacy shop workers wear full protective gear suits during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Tuesday reported 28 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 663, while the number of fatalities rose to 22 in the state with two new deaths, an official said.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that in the last 24 hours, 28 new coronavirus cases have been reported, while 10 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection. The total number of active cases in West Bengal as on Tuesday evening is 522, while 119 people recovered from the infection, Sinha said.

The senior bureaucrat said that at least 1,180 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours and a total of 13,223 tests conducted in the state so far. As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 663, while the Union Health Ministry website has put the figure at 697.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus West Bengal coronavirus Bengal COVID tally
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp