STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two priests found murdered at Bulandshahr temple, man arrested with help of villagers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to reach the site of the crime and inform him of the investigations. He has also ordered strict action against the accused.

Published: 28th April 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bodies of two priests were found at a temple, allegedly murdered, in Pagona village of Bulandshahr. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Days after the brutal lynching of two sadhus in Palghar district of Maharashtra, two seers were found murdered inside a temple of Lord Shiva in Pagona village of Bulandshahar district in UP on Tuesday.

The incident came to light only when villagers found their bodies in a pool of blood and informed the police. A man, believed to be the murder accused, was caught by locals and handed over to the police. He had been accused of theft by the priests.

Speaking to the media, SSP Bulandshehar Santosh Kumar Singh said, “The incident took place in Pagona village under Anoopshehar police station. The two priests Jagdish alias Gareeb Das, 55, and Sher Singh alia Seva Das, 45, had been living in the temple of Lord Shiva for the last 10 years and they used to tend it. Murari alias Raju, a resident of the same village, is accused of stealing the ‘chimta’ (tong) of the seers who had scolded him for it a few days ago.”

The SSP added that Murari arrived at the temple with a sword on Monday night and murdered the two saints. “The accused is in an inebriated state and we are trying to extract more information about the incident,” he added.

The district magistrate of Bulandshehar, Ravindra Kumar, said the accused was arrested with the help of locals. “The accused has claimed it was the will of God. He has denied using any sword and claimed that he killed the priests using a stick that was lying at the temple,” the district magistrate said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, taking cognizance of the incident, directed district officials to reach the site of the crime and inform him of the investigations. He has also ordered strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the opposition including the Samajwadi Party and Congress have raised questions on the law and order situation in the state. Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the killings and demanded a thorough probe, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

“In the first 15 days of April, more than 100 people were murdered in Uttar Pradesh. Three days back, five members of the Pachouri family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Etah district of UP, nobody knows what happened with them. Today, two priests were brutally killed in UP’s Bulandshehar. Such heinous crimes should be thoroughly investigated and nobody should politicise the matter,” she said. Priyanka added that the government should ensure an impartial investigation into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh murder Priests murder priests
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp