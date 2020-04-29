STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

25 students injured in Ayodhya bus accident

All the seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospital while others with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid.

Published: 29th April 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representation purposes

By IANS

AYODHYA: A bus carrying students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in Ayodhya early on Wednesday. Twenty-five students, the bus driver and a police constable were injured.

All the seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospital while others with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid.

According to eye witnesses, the bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in the Bilari area which might have been due to the driver falling asleep at the wheels.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure proper treatment of injured students and also make adequate arrangements for the onward journey of the other students.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jah and other officials have reached the district hospital and some students have already left on their onward journey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayodhya bus accident Ayodhya accident
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp