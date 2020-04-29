70 buses to fetch Maharashtra students stuck in Kota

By IANS

DHULE (MAHARASHTRA): A fleet of 70 buses have started for Rajasthan's Kota to bring back an estimated 2,000 students from Maharashtra stranded there, an official said here on Wednesday.

The buses have been sanitized and will maintain adequate 'physical distancing' precautions during the 650-kms journey to and from Kota. Each has two drivers.

The bus fleet is expected to reach Kota on Thursday and after the students board, will return to the state on Friday, said an official from Dhule.

The development came five days after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan raised the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on bringing back around 6,000-7,000 students from the state who are stranded in different countries around the world besides around 2,000 stuck in Kota owing to national lockdown.

Following the plea, Thackeray asked Transport Minister Anil Parab to coordinate with the Centre and Rajasthan governments and after getting all the clearances, the buses were shown the green flag.

Minister of State for Revenue and Guardian Minister for Dhule, Abdul Sattar said that all precautions have been taken for the drivers who are provided face masks, sanitisers, besides maintaining 'physical distancing' norms to ensure an event-free journey.