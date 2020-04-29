STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Amarinder announces '7 to 11 am' curfew relaxation; lockdown to continue after May 3 in Punjab

The chief minister, however, added that the curfew or lockdown would continue in the state for at least next two weeks after May 3.

Published: 29th April 2020

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew in the state from 7 am daily.

'I had said that you (people) be given some sort of relaxation. We have today decided to give relaxation from 7 am to 11 am daily,' Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in his message to people.

'You (people) can come out of your houses and shops will remain open from 7 am till 11 am,' Singh further said.

The chief minister, however, added that the curfew or lockdown would continue in the state for at least next two weeks.

'Lockdown/curfew will stay for two more weeks. Then we will see the situation,' said Singh.

Punjab has clamped curfew restrictions in the entire state to check the spread of coronavirus.

