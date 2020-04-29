STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases cross 4,000-mark in Gujarat, 16 deaths reported in state

Ahmedabad reported 234 new cases, taking the total in the district to 2,777 while that in Surat rose to 601 with 31 new cases.

A man draws a message on a road to raise awareness about the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad

A man draws a message on a road to raise awareness about the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 4,082 after 308 new patients were reported on Wednesday, 234 of them in Ahmedabad alone. The death toll rose to 197 with 16 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, a senior health official said.

Ahmedabad reported 234 new cases, taking the total in the district to 2,777. In Surat, number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 601 with 31 new cases. Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said that also in Vadodra, number of cases rose to 270.

"Nine COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and Surat each and one in Rajkot. Twelve of them had existing health conditions besides virus infection," Ravi said. 93 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, the highest in a day so far.

