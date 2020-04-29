STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four police officers test COVID-19 positive in UP's Firozabad

All the police personnel of the Ramgarh police station were sent into quarantine soon after the youth had tested positive, Deputy SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said.

A health worker collects swab samples from a police personnel at a mobile COVID-19 testing centre in New Delhi on Monday

Image used for representation. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Four policemen including a Senior Sub Inspector posted at Ramgarh police station here tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

On April 14, Ramgarh police had taken a youth into custody for flouting the lockdown and he later tested positive for the coronavirus disease, chief medical officer Dr SK Dikshit said.

The samples of 27 police personnel of the Ramgarh police station were later sent for testing and in the report received Wednesday, four of them have been tested positive, he said.

All the police personnel of the Ramgarh police station were sent into quarantine soon after the youth had tested positive, Deputy SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said.

