STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government must protect salaries, wages of workers suffering due to lockdown: Chidambaram

The former finance minister asked the government to prepare an exit strategy in view of the lockdown and look into the issue of migrants stranded in a different place due to it.

Published: 29th April 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the government to announce a scheme to protect the salaries and wages of 12 crore people as employers are facing a financial crunch in the wake of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

He also called upon the government to announce a financial package for the MSME sector, as proposed by his party and provide financial assistance to states to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The former finance minister asked the government to prepare an exit strategy in view of the lockdown and look into the issue of migrants stranded in a different place due to it.

"Time is of the essence. In the absence of a clear signal of assistance from the government during these extremely difficult times, the private sector will be forced to resort to large scale retrenchments and layoffs, which will devastate livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people," he said.

Chidambaram also proposed a 'paycheque protection program' for workers.

"We urge the prime minister to step in urgently and announce an assistance package to protect the wages/salaries and paycheques that are due in the next few days," he said at a press conference through video conferencing.

The April salaries of 12 crore employees working in the MSME and non-MSME sector mjust be protected and the government should do something about this, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp