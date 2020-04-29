STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government officer, scribe among four held for 'communalising' Twitter posts on COVID-19 in Andamans

Journalist Zubair Ahmed was arrested over a tweet where he questioned the rationale of the authorities allegedly asking people to be home-quarantined after they had phoned COVID-19 patients.

Published: 29th April 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Zubair Ahmed was one among those arrested in Andamans

Journalist Zubair Ahmed was one among those arrested in Andamans. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: A government officer, a journalist, the son of a police constable and the wife of a fireman were arrested over the past few days in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for alleged communal posts on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Wednesday.

These people were arrested for trying to "communalise" the situation when the civil administration and police are working round-the-clock in the fight against the pandemic, Director General of Police Dependra Pathak told PTI.

Md Yunus, an extension officer in the South Andaman Deputy Commissioner's office, was arrested on April 25 for a tweet that had the potential of spreading tension between communities, the state police said in a statement.

He was charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), besides Section 51 (punishment for obstruction) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

ALSO READ| 7,100 COVID-19 tests per million population, Andamans chasing virus: Chief Secretary

The son of a constable was also arrested on Friday for insinuating that COVID-19 was being spread by a particular community. He was booked under section 505 (1) of the IPC that deals with publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report, the police statement said.

A fireman's wife, identified as Mehrose, was arrested for posting a "communally instigating" message in a WhatsApp group. She was charged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 and 505 of the IPC, besides 51B of the Disaster Management Act.

Journalist Zubair Ahmed was arrested on Monday over a tweet where he questioned the rationale of the authorities allegedly asking people to be home-quarantined after they had spoken to COVID-19 patients by phone, the statement said.

All were later enlarged on bail. Ahmed, the editor of now-defunct 'Light of Andaman', a weekly newspaper, was summoned to the Bambooflat police station in South Andaman district on April 27 for questioning and arrested.

He was taken to the Aberdeen police station where he spent the night in a lockup. "Can someone explain why families are placed under home quarantine for speaking over phone with Covid patients?" he tweeted on Monday, tagging the local administration.

In another tweet a day earlier, he said: "Request #Covid19 quarantined persons not to call any acquaintance over phone. People are being traced and quarantined on the basis of phone calls."

He was charged under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505 (1) that relates to publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report.

Besides, sections 51 and 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, were also slapped. While Section 51 deals with punishment for obstruction, Section 54 pertains to punishment for false warning. He was produced before a court on Tuesday afternoon which granted him bail.

DGP Pathak claimed that Ahmed was arrested not only for his tweet but also for contacting people of the Bambooflat area, a COVID-19 hotspot, and asking them not to cooperate with police. "The administration devised several strategies to locate those who came in contact with COVID-19 patients. One of those was finding out mobile tower locations. We located the mobile towers and traced the contacts," he said.

"In a way, I will say the administration overreacted, and rightly so, to identify the people who came in contact with the COVID-19 patients and contain the spread of the virus in the area," the officer said.

Pathak alleged Ahmed spread "mischevious and malicious" information to hamper the administration's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

"He was asking people not to meet officials or they will be taken to quarantine. Quarantining is not a punishment. His messages were supposed to defeat the efforts of the administration. He is not a journalist. He is a social media activist and blogger," the officer said.

"No one can say that we have targeted Ahmed. We have taken action against government employees and their relatives. If someone spreads any wrong information amid this crisis, we will take strong action," he asserted.

Besides, the editor of the Andaman Express newspaper K Ganesan was also issued a show-cause notice by the administration for "mixing" some tweets of the chief secretary with other content in a report which, officials claimed, sent out a "wrong message" amid the crisis.

"The action was taken against me because I spoke out against the arrest of Ahmed," Ganesan, also the president of the Andaman and Nicobar Media Federation, told PTI. The editor of 'The Daily Telegrams', the administration's mouthpiece, was also suspended for "serious lapses" a few days back, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Zubair Ahmed Andamans fake COVID tweet Andamans Police Andamans Coronavirus
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp