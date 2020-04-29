STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HCQ to be given to health workers treating COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra

Members of the survey squads moving in the coronavirus containment zones and medical workers at hospitals in areas whereCOVID-19 cases are found will also be given the medicine.

Published: 29th April 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Amidst concerns over domestic shortage, India has lifted the ban on some drug exports including hydroxychloroquine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Health workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets as a preventive medication, the Maharashtra government has said and issued guidelines on the use of the drug.

State health secretary Pradeep Vyas in a recent circular said the medicine will be given to doctors, nurses and medical staff involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and suspects, as well as contacts of those testing positive for the disease.

Members of the survey squads moving in the coronavirus containment zones and medical workers at hospitals in areas whereCOVID-19 cases are found will also be given the medicine.

The medical workers will have to take the medicine for seven weeks while contacts of COVID-19 patients will have to take it for three weeks, the circular said, adding that the drug should be given to medical workers with their consent.

The medicine should not be given to people below the age of 15, it said.

Those having heart ailments, high blood pressure and diabetes should be given the medicine after expert medical advise, it added.

The circular also said that hydroxychloroquine should not be given to those having retinopathy (an eye ailment) or hypersensitivity.

Those with blood-related ailments should be given the drug after a medical checkup, it said, adding that care should be taken for any side-effects.

As per the protocol, there will be no change in the precautions and care to be taken while in institutional or home quarantine.

Medical workers will continue to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), N-95 masks and triple-layer masks while being on the medication, the circular added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp