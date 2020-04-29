STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Love-struck youth pedals 100 km to tie nuptial knot, brings bride home on bicycle

Kalku Prajapati's marriage was fixed for April 27 but the administration had denied him permission to take a baaraat procession to his in-laws' place in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh

Kalku Prajapati and Rinki exchange garlands

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A number of marriages have been postponed amid the lockdown induced by COVID-19, but a youth from Pauthiya village of Hamirpur district was determined not to wait, pedalling 100 km on a bicycle to get married in a temple.

The groom, Kalku Prajapati, travelled to Puniya village in Mahoba district where his bride, Rinki, lived. Sources said Kalku's marriage was fixed for April 27 but the administration had denied him permission to take a baaraat procession to Mahoba.

Kalku was adamant to marry on the date that had been fixed so he took his one-man baaraat to his ‘sasural’ (in-laws' place) on a bicycle after his bid to ride a motorbike was also turned down.

He started his journey on April 27 morning and brought home the bride the same evening. The two were married at Baba Dhyanidas Ashram. Kalku said he and his wife wanted to make their marriage a celebration to be remembered but although there were no festivities, the lockdown made it a memorable occasion nevertheless.

After Kalku returned with his bride, all the vedic rituals were performed in his village to make it a complete affair.

The Bundelkhand region is replete with unusual stories of tying the nuptial knot under the lockdown. While some are taking a five-member baaraat, others are following the health protocol by welcoming the baaraatis with a sanitizer instead of rose water.

Similarly, baaraatis are also being made to put on masks. Physical distancing is being followed while taking pheras around the fire and ‘jai mal’ (garlands) are being sanitized before exchanging vows.

