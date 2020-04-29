STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra man assaults cop on COVID-19 lockdown duty, tries to set him on afire

The incident took place near Maloli village in Malshiraj tehsil of Solapur on Tuesday night when the constable was asking people to stay indoors, a duty officer at Velapur police station said.

Published: 29th April 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Workers spread a powder for the repairment of the Andheri flyover road during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SOLAPUR: A 35-year-old police constable on lockdown duty here in Maharashtra was injured after a man allegedly assaulted him and tried to set him ablaze, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Arun Sinh Jadhav, has been arrested, he said.

The incident took place near Maloli village in Malshiraj tehsil of Solapur on Tuesday night when the constable was asking people to stay indoors, a duty officer at Velapur police station said.

"At that time, Jadhav came in his car and started abusing the policeman. The accused sought an explanation from the constable as to why he had gone to check his brother's hotel," the official said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Jadhav snatched the policeman's phone and threw it on the road.

He then allegedly slashed the constable's left hand and face with a blade and started thrashing him, the official said.

"The accused then took out a bottle of petrol from his car and allegedly poured it on the policeman.  However, a police patil (village-level official) and some others caught hold of Jadhav and stopped him from setting the constable on fire," the official said.

The constable, who is attached to Velapur police station, later lodged a police complaint in connection with the incident.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp