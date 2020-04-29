STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother sends son to buy groceries in Ghaziabad, he returns with wife

The groom Guddu had married Savita two months ago in Haridwar but couldn't get the marriage certificate due to lockdown and therefore his wife was staying in a rented accommodation in Delhi

Published: 29th April 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Guddu with his wife Savita. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: Tasked to ensure the enforcement of lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district's Sahibabad Police were on Wednesday surprised when a mother came to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with his wife.

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," said the teary-eyed mother.

Speaking about the marriage, Guddu, 26-year-old groom, said: "I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar."

"However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed," he added.

"After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown," said Guddu.

Giving a solution to the family feud, the Sahibabad Police have asked Savita's house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period. 

Comments(2)

  • A K Narendranath
    The mother is fully within her rights to refuse entry. The son has been dishonest
    21 hours ago reply

  • Vivaah Nashak
    Savita was kidnapped. According to her parents.
    21 hours ago reply
