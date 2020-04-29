STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Portals of Kedarnath temple open; first puja performed on behalf of PM Narendra Modi

Only priests of the temple, and officials of the temple committee and administration were present during the puja.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath temple (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened on Wednesday with the first puja performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and only members of the shrine's committee and administrative officials attending it amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The doors of the eleventh jyotirlinga at Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened at 6.10 am.

The temple was decorated in a grand way with 10 quintals of flowers, temple committee officials said.

The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain completely snowbound.

The Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were opened on April 26 on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

The Badrinath shrine will open on May 15.

The first 'rudrabhishek' was performed on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, a Kedarnath temple committee official said.

The pujas were performed by Shivshankar Ling in the absence of the chief priest, Bhimashankar Ling, who is in 14 days of quarantine.

Only priests of the temple, and officials of the temple committee and administration were present during the puja.

Due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, pilgrims are not being allowed to visit the temple, an official said.

The portals of the temple have been opened so that priests can offer prayers regularly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kedarnath temple
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp