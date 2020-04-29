School bus driver shot dead in Punjab's Batala, investigation underway

By PTI

Batala (Pb) Apr 29 (PTI) A 48-year-old school-bus driver was allegedly shot dead by the husband of a village chief here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim Dilbag Singh's son Jagroop alleged that Manbir Singh abused his father outside his house without any provocation on Tuesday night and then fired at him in an inebriated state.

Dilbag was first taken to a hospital in Qadian from where he was referred to an Amritsar hospital.

He died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Superintendent of Police Jasbir Singh said the accused has been arrested and investigation underway.