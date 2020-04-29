Uddhav Thackeray chief ministerial fate hangs in balance as governor reluctant on MLC nomination

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s appointment as a member of state legislative council is in limbo.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is reluctant to appoint Uddhaav Thackeray as a member in State Legislative Council citing technical reasons. Sources in Raj Bhavan said that there are two seats vacant from "governor quota" but the duration of these seats are up to June 10 only.

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 and within the six months, he has to become a member of either of state legislative council or assembly.

“The deadline for Thackeray to become the member of either of the House is May 28, 2020. If the governor decides to appoint him, Thackeray will be a member for barely 12 days, then again he has to get elected. Therefore governor is holding back the proposal of Maharashtra cabinet appointing Thackeray member from his quota. He is consulting the legal experts on this issue,” said a source requesting anonymity.

He further added what if after May 28 if Maha Vikas Aghadi decides to choose Uddhav Thackeray again as their leader and writes governor for the second oath ceremony. “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also discussed this issue with legal experts and there is Supreme Court’s judgment in the case of Punjab. The person cannot be given a second-time opportunity to become the chief minister as is a violation of the law. So this window for Mr Thackeray also gets shut down.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray at the ex-mayoral bungalow at Dadar. He had suggested approaching the election commission requesting to issue notification for the nine seats.

“This nine-seat election of the state legislative council was earlier postponed due to the lockdown. IN this election, Thackeray can become a member. If the election commission does not respond positively, then we have no option but to go to Supreme Court,” said a senior NCP minister requesting anonymity.

A senior Shiv Sena leader said that they are also prepared with the contingency plan B of making Aaditya Thackeray as chief minister for interim period if all doors get closed for his father Uddhav Thackeray. “In this case, before the May 28 deadline, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will choose Aaditya Thackeray as their leader. But some section is also pushing deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's name but Congress leaders are reluctant about Ajit Pawar and said they no more trust Mr Pawar for interim chief minister post because of his past revolt against his uncle Sharad Pawar,” said a source requesting anonymity.

An NCP leader said that BJP may be trying to trouble the Thackeray government in the time of pandemic situation, but in the end, they will accept the cabinet proposal. “Uddhav Thackeray has already spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and something will come out soon. BJP will not burn the bridge with Shiv Sena permanently by rejecting his proposal of a member of Upper House through the governor. There are no permanent friends and foes in politics and with the changing times, relationship changes. In the end, Sharad Pawar will also play a role and will use his goodwill,” the NCP leader said.