STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP CM's office rebuts Shiv Sena leader’s message over murder of sadhus in Bulandshahr

In a strong rebuttal to Sanjay Raut’s tweets, the UP CM office handle posted that the expression of concern by him on the gruesome killing of the sadhus smacks of politics.

Published: 29th April 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bodies of two priests were found at a temple, allegedly murdered, in Pagona village of Bulandshahr. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The politics over Tuesday's killing of two sadhus in Bulandshahr has intensified after the office of UP CM Yogi Adityanath responded strongly and curtly to the Twitter attack launched by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesman Sanjay Raut here on Wednesday.

The Sena leader, in a series of tweets, had made an oblique reference to the Bulandshahr killings comparing it with the recent lynching of two sadhus in Palghar in Maharashtra. He had said that it was his appeal that there should be no attempt to communalise the sadhus’ killing in Bulandshahr the way it was attemped in the case of the Palghar lynching.

In a strong rebuttal to Raut’s tweets, the UP CM office handle posted that the expression of concern by him on the gruesome killing of the sadhus smacks of politics. “UP CM had called up Maharashtra CM in connection with Palghar lynching as it pertained to the sadhus belonging to Nirmohi Akhara. Just think, who is doing politics?” said the tweet.

In another tweet tagging @myogiadityanath,  it said that rule of law was prevailing in UP under CM Yogi Adityanath. “Here the law breakers are dealt with strictly. In Bulandshahr incident, speedy action was taken and the culprit was arrested within a few hours.” “Be focused on Maharashtra, don’t be concerned about UP,” UP CM office said in another tweet.

Further, in the next tweet, the UP CM office said Raut's comment calling the UP CM’s concern over Palghar lynching as politics is a manifestation of his changed political ideology. “The comment is a show of your deteriorating moral values and your changed political orientation. Undoubtedly, it is the threshold of the politics of appeasement,” said the tweet.

Earlier, in a tit-for-tat like gesture, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had called up UP CM Yogi Adityanath to express his anguish over the killing of the sadhus in Bulandshahr on Tuesday. Notably, after the lynching of the sadhus in Palghar, the UP CM had called up Thackeray appealing to him to bring the culprits to book soon.

Even the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had threatened to reach Maharashtra to protest the lynching of the sadhus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Sanjay Raut Bulandshahr Palghar lynching
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp