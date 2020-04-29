UP CM's office rebuts Shiv Sena leader’s message over murder of sadhus in Bulandshahr

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The politics over Tuesday's killing of two sadhus in Bulandshahr has intensified after the office of UP CM Yogi Adityanath responded strongly and curtly to the Twitter attack launched by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesman Sanjay Raut here on Wednesday.

The Sena leader, in a series of tweets, had made an oblique reference to the Bulandshahr killings comparing it with the recent lynching of two sadhus in Palghar in Maharashtra. He had said that it was his appeal that there should be no attempt to communalise the sadhus’ killing in Bulandshahr the way it was attemped in the case of the Palghar lynching.

In a strong rebuttal to Raut’s tweets, the UP CM office handle posted that the expression of concern by him on the gruesome killing of the sadhus smacks of politics. “UP CM had called up Maharashtra CM in connection with Palghar lynching as it pertained to the sadhus belonging to Nirmohi Akhara. Just think, who is doing politics?” said the tweet.

In another tweet tagging @myogiadityanath, it said that rule of law was prevailing in UP under CM Yogi Adityanath. “Here the law breakers are dealt with strictly. In Bulandshahr incident, speedy action was taken and the culprit was arrested within a few hours.” “Be focused on Maharashtra, don’t be concerned about UP,” UP CM office said in another tweet.

Further, in the next tweet, the UP CM office said Raut's comment calling the UP CM’s concern over Palghar lynching as politics is a manifestation of his changed political ideology. “The comment is a show of your deteriorating moral values and your changed political orientation. Undoubtedly, it is the threshold of the politics of appeasement,” said the tweet.

Earlier, in a tit-for-tat like gesture, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had called up UP CM Yogi Adityanath to express his anguish over the killing of the sadhus in Bulandshahr on Tuesday. Notably, after the lynching of the sadhus in Palghar, the UP CM had called up Thackeray appealing to him to bring the culprits to book soon.

Even the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had threatened to reach Maharashtra to protest the lynching of the sadhus.