Woman gives birth to five babies in UP's Barabanki

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the gloom and despair due to the unrelenting march of coronavirus and loss of lives, a woman in Barabanki’s Community Health centre (CHC) has brought smiles to many by giving birth to five babies in one go on Wednesday.

As per the CHC sources, the mother, after the delivery of quintuplet, is reported to be hale, hearty and healthy. At CHC, nurses Keshava Chaube and Reena Rai facilitated the normal delivery of five babies one-by-one. All the babies but two were doing fine, said the sources adding that two kids had a respiratory condition. As a result, the woman and all the five kids were referred to Barabanki district hospital.

This has been the second delivery of the woman in her five years of married life. The incident pertains to Suratganj Tehsil of Barabanki. Kutloopur resident Kundan’s wife Anita was admitted to CHC early in the morning on Wednesday and she delivered five kids at around 8 am. As per the sources, while Kundan and his parents were on cloud nine and have welcomed five new guests -- two boys and three girls joining the family

While two of the infants weigh 1.2 kg, two other weigh 900 gm and the fifth has the lowest - 800 gm. According to CHC in-charge Dr Rajarshi Triapthi, Anita’s delivery has happened after 28 weeks of pregnancy. He claimed that the ultrasonography report of the Anita had mentioned that she was carrying multiple babies but it was not mentioned that the number of babies was five.

The CHC in-charge claimed that all the babies were in different layers inside the womb and were attached with different umbilical cords through which the babies were getting nutrition.