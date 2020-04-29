STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman Maoist gunned down, 2 jawans injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

The forces also recovered one SLR rifle, one 12 bore rifle, some ammunition and Maoist literature from the area.

Published: 29th April 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A woman fighter of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces at Chotedonger in the edgy district of Narayanpur in south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

“An action team of East Bastar Division of the outlawed outfit laid an ambush and planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) around 1 km north of Karemetta to target a joint team of District Reserve Guards, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces and Special Task Force (STF). Two jawans sustained bullet and IED blast injuries,” said Mohit Garg, the Narayanpur district police chief.

The joint party quickly took cover and retaliated, Garg said, adding that the gunfight continued for over 45 minutes following which the rebels fled crossing the river.

“We have recovered the body of an unidentified woman Maoist in uniform from the encounter site. The injured security personnel were airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment”, the SP said.

The forces also recovered one SLR rifle, one 12 bore rifle, some ammunition and Maoist literature from the area.

Narayanput is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Naxalites Chhattisgarh Naxal encounter
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp