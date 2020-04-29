Woman Maoist gunned down, 2 jawans injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A woman fighter of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces at Chotedonger in the edgy district of Narayanpur in south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

“An action team of East Bastar Division of the outlawed outfit laid an ambush and planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) around 1 km north of Karemetta to target a joint team of District Reserve Guards, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces and Special Task Force (STF). Two jawans sustained bullet and IED blast injuries,” said Mohit Garg, the Narayanpur district police chief.

The joint party quickly took cover and retaliated, Garg said, adding that the gunfight continued for over 45 minutes following which the rebels fled crossing the river.

“We have recovered the body of an unidentified woman Maoist in uniform from the encounter site. The injured security personnel were airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment”, the SP said.

The forces also recovered one SLR rifle, one 12 bore rifle, some ammunition and Maoist literature from the area.

Narayanput is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.