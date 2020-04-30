STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20-day-old baby boy tests positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The infant's mother had tested positive earlier and was being treated at a hospital.

By PTI

THANE: A 20-day-old baby boy tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.

At least six more persons, including the baby boy, tested positive for coronavirus in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal limits, taking the count in the region to 162, including three deaths, said Dr Raju Lawangare, medical officer of health at the KDMC.

The six new COVID-19 patients include two workers of the APMC market in Vashi, a health department worker and an employee of a private hospital in Mumbai, he said.

Meanwhile, the KDMC on Wednesday set up a dashboard to provide real-time feed on the COVID-19 status in the civic limits.

The dashboard created under the leadership of municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi will give latest real-time feeds about COVID-19 cases, public relations officer of the KDMC Madhi Phophle said.

