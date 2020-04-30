COVID-19: 4395 positive cases in Gujarat, 214 deaths; Ahmedabad tally crosses 3000 mark

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The coronavirus tally in Gujarat rose to 4,395 on Thursday after 313 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours, while 17 more patients died - 12 of them in Ahmedabad - said health department officials.

During the same period, 17 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 214 in the state so far, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Of these 17, 12 died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Anand and Vadodara, she said.

Ravi claimed five of them had died purely due to the viral infection, while the 12 others also had a co-morbid condition such as diabetes besides COVID-19.

Out of the total 214 persons who have died so far due to coronavirus in the state, as many as 149 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Surat has witnessed 25 deaths, while in Vadodara 17 persons have succumbed to the infection till now.

These districts were followed by Bhavnagar (5), Anand (4), two each in Bharuch, Panchmaha and Gandhinagar; and one each in Rajkot, Patan, Banaskantha, Kutch, Jamnagar, Valsad and Botad.

She said as many as 86 patients recovered and given discharge from different hospitals during the last 24 hours, taking the number of such people to 613.

Out of the 313 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, as many as 249 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Vadodara (19), Surat (13), Gandhinagar (10), Panchmahal (10) and Bhavnagar (4).

Cases were also reported in other parts of the state, including three each in Anand and Mehsana; and one each in Arvalli and Dahod.

Till now, as many as 64,007 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Gujarat, out of which, 4,395 came positive while 59,612 turned negative, said Ravi.

Out of the total 4,395 positive cases reported so far, as many as 3,026 have emerged in Ahmedabad alone.

The situation in Surat and Vadodara is also grim as both the districts have recorded 614 and 289 cases, respectively, till now.

They were followed by Anand (74), Rajkot (58) and Gandhinagar (48).

Cases were also reported in other parts of the state, said Ravi.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4395, new cases 313, deaths 214, discharged 613, active cases 3568, people tested so far 64,007.

Ahmedabad tally crosses 3000 mark

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the detection of 249 new cases, while the death toll rose to 149, health department officials said.

With the addition of 249 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad stood at 3,021, they said.

While 12 more people - seven men and five women - succumbed to COVID-19 in the city, taking the toll to 149, a release by the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

Fifty-three patients - 26 men and 27 women - recovered from the disease and were discharged from various city hospitals, it said.

The total patients who have been discharged stood at 316.

There are 2551 active cases in the city of which 35 are critical and are on a ventilator, while 2516 are stable, the release said.

Out of the 12 persons who died, four had no underlying health conditions, while the eight others had other diseases like diabetes, hypertension, kidney problem and asthma, the statement said.

Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra said two trust-run hospitals of the city have signed MoUs with the civic body to treat COVID-19 patients.

Trustees of Lokhandwala Hospital in the Old City area and SMS Hospital in Chandkheda have decided to turn their hospitals into dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

"Lokhandwala Hospital has a capacity of 50 beds, while the other hospital is of 100 beds.

They will treat patients free of charge and also provide food to them two times in a day, Nehra said.

"The municipal corporation will provide PPE kits, N-95 masks, medicines and even staff to these two hospitals," he said.

Nehra said after the current lockdown gets over on May 3, cases are likely to increase gradually unless people strictly follow guidelines to save themselves from the infection.

He requested people to adhere to guidelines of wearing masks and maintain social distance to avoid getting infected.