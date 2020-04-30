STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Did Uddhav's phone call to PM Modi help him get Governor Koshyari in his corner?

Thackeray will now continue as Chief Minister by being elected as a member of the state legislative council rather than through the governor's quota.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

MVA leaders meet Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari to discuss and request him to consider the nomination of CM Uddhav Thackeray in the state's Legislative Council

MVA leaders meet Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari to discuss and request him to consider the nomination of CM Uddhav Thackeray in the state's Legislative Council. (Photo| Twitter/ @Jayant_R_Patil)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A phone call by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in the Governor's decision on his election to the Upper House appears to have paid dividends.

Thackeray will now continue as Chief Minister by being elected as a member of the state legislative council rather than through the governor's quota.

To expedite this, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission requesting it to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council ‘at the earliest’.

In his letter, the Governor said the Centre has announced many relaxations in the enforcement of the lockdown in the country. Hence the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines.

He further stated that since Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the state legislature, he needs to get elected to the Council before May 27, 2020.

The Election Commission had withheld the election process for these nine seats following the COVID-19 crisis.

The Governor made the request to the Election Commission to fill the nine seats in the legislative council that have been lying vacant since April 24 with a view to end the current uncertainty in the state.

Earlier, the Maharashtra cabinet had decided to seek the appointment of Uddhav Thackeray as a member of the Upper House from the governor’s quota. But the governor did not reject or approve this proposal on the grounds that the duration of these seats would expire on June 10, 2020. Therefore, the governor was reluctant to appoint Thackeray as a member of the Upper House.

The Maharashtra cabinet had also written to the Governor and the election commission to conduct the elections to nine seats of the state legislative council so that Thackeray can continue as Chief Minister.

A highly placed source in the Shiv Sena said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s recent phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid off. “Thackeray had expressed his displeasure over the delay in the Governor's decision at a time of crisis. He requested Modi to look into this issue and clarified that this is not the time for politics. He said power can come and go and that we extended all support during the COVID-19 crisis and expect the same. After that, things moved faster with the Governor,” said the source.

Uddhav has to be a member of either house by May 28, 2020. So, the state legislative council’s elections to the nine seats can be conducted in a minimum of 14 days or a maximum of 24 days after the filing of nominations and withdrawals. “These elections are likely to happen unopposed like the Rajya Sabha elections to seven seats in Maharashtra. So they can be wound up in 14 days also,” said a senior Congress leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Narendra Modi Maharashtra Upper House Maharashtra Governor
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp