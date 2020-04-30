STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eleven more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, state tally at 572

Published: 30th April 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid-19

A woman gets herself tested for coronavirus. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eleven more people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the death toll in the state to 33, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, Sinha said, 37 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, and 15 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

Currently, West Bengal has 572 active cases. At least 139 people have recovered, he said. Since Wednesday, 1,905 samples have been tested for the virus.

The total number of samples examined so far stands at 16,525, the senior officer said.

According to the state health department, West Bengal has reported a total of 744 COVID-19 cases. The Union health ministry, however, stated that the total was 758.

Coronavirus
